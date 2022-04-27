Ashley Webb contributes her love and joy of cooking to her grandmother. She has fond memories of spending time with her grandmother in the kitchen while honing her skills as a soon-to-be chef. Little did she know that one day she would open her own business to teach and inspire others to have the same joy that she experienced with her grandmother.

The name of her business is Joy's Cooking Classes. The name was inspired by her family members' names along with the Bible Verse in Galatians 5:22-23 that says, "The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control."

Ashley graduated from KWC with a teaching degree, but she actually never ventured into the classroom. Instead, she decided to broaden her horizons and open her own business. She began working for other local food establishments and was learning the skills it would take to run her own business. She knew God was paving the way for her, she just wasn't sure when the opportunity would arise.

Ashely says that God opened the door to owning her own business at just the right moment. He is always on time! She knew it was a God thing, and she went for it.

Her business offers so many unique services for all ages to learn how to experience joy while learning how to cook.

Cooking Classes

Little Chefs

A different meal is taught weekly in an exciting hands-on style cooking class.

Teen Chefs

Teen Chef's class teaches valuable skills for preparation for adulthood while having fun creating the dish of the week in a hands-on style cooking class.

Date Night/Adult Class

Adult Nights are great for Date Night, Girls Night, Family Night, and anyone wanting to have a good time while learning how to cook our recipes hands-on! Cook solo or with a partner.

They also offer full meals that cater to special dietary needs for your family dinners and cater private events.

Hear my interview with Ashley right here.

