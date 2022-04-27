Hidden between Gibson & Pike Counties, you'll find a garden with one of the largest varieties of azaleas in the Midwest. Now is the time to start planning your visit to the Azalea Path Botanical Garden and Arboretum, because azaleas only bloom for a couple of months.

When Will The Azaleas Bloom?

They are already starting to see some color, which is quite exciting. Some seasons are kind of difficult to predict, because of the weather. Possibly even more exciting is that there will be food trucks stopping by on select weekends through the season. Oh, and they have wine slushies, too!

April 24, 2022 Update:

We should be pretty colorful starting mid-week through the month of May. We are open 7 days a week 8-7 pm CST. $5 a person ages 5 and up. CASH ONLY. We will have a food truck on most weekends. Be sure to visit our local businesses! No pets. We may be able to accommodate those who have difficulty ambulating, depending on staff availability. We will be serving soft drinks, water, beer, and wine slushies at the bar. Let the blooms begin!!!

Respect the Land

I didn't realize that a family actually lives on the property. Please keep that in mind when you tour the gardens. They have had some trouble in the past with people climbing on the rocks or causing damage, so there are some rules to follow.

Directions:

1. Take Exit 33 from I-69 toward Princeton.

2. Follow State Road 64 West to County Road 550 East.

3. Turn right heading north on County Road 550 East for 5.4 miles.

4. Turn right onto County Road 375 North.

5. County Road 375 North becomes County Road 390 North.

6. Continue on County Road 390 North for .5 miles.

7. Make a slight left onto County Road 650 East.

8. Turn right onto County Road 540 North for approximately 1 mile.

From IN S.R. in Princeton, IN turn north onto IN S.R. 65 traveling approximately 7 miles. Bear right onto Mark Ford Road. Turn Left onto County Road 650 East, then right onto County Road 540 North. The Azalea Path Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will be on the right.

