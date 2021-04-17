Hidden between Gibson & Pike Counties, you'll find a garden with one of the largest varieties of azaleas in the Midwest. Now is the time to start planning your visit to the Azalea Path, because azaleas only bloom for a couple of months.

I didn't realize that a family actually lives on the property. Please keep that in mind when you tour the gardens. They have had some trouble in the past with people climbing on the rocks or causing damage, so there are some rules to follow. There are still COVID-19 guidelines in place, too.

Azalea Path, Hazelton, IN

The timeline of the blooms is really up to mother nature. The cooler weather we've been having slows the flowers down, but they don't all bloom at the same time. I would love to have one of those waterfalls in my yard. Oh, and speaking of the waterfalls, you are asked to stay out of them. Why anyone would feel the need to go off the path and into the water is beyond me.

This peaceful spot of nature can be found between Gibson and Pike counties. The Garden walk is $5 per person ages 5 & up (Bring CASH exact change).

8:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. through June 1st, 2021

No Pets

Bathrooms are open

Directions to Azalea Path from I-69:

1. Take Exit 33 from I-69 toward Princeton.

2. Follow State Road 64 West to County Road 550 East.

3. Turn right heading north on County Road 550 East for 5.4 miles.

4. Turn right onto County Road 375 North.

5. County Road 375 North becomes County Road 390 North.

6. Continue on County Road 390 North for .5 miles.

7. Make a slight left onto County Road 650 East.

8. Turn right onto County Road 540 North for approximately 1 mile.

From IN S.R. in Princeton, IN turn north onto IN S.R. 65 traveling approximately 7 miles. Bear right onto Mark Ford Road. Turn Left onto County Road 650 East, then right onto County Road 540 North. The Azalea Path Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will be on the right.

