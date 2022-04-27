Jessica Piper needed a small repair done on her beautiful wedding set, so she dropped it off at a jewelry store nearby. Something went wrong, and now something is missing from her life. She's frantically searching for her cherished wedding ring. Can you help?

I know how Jessica is feeling at this exact moment. My home was burglarized in March of 2013. Although Jessica's story is different, the violation still feels the same. The desperation of trying to locate missing items can take on a life of its own. I spent months on every website imaginable, hoping that I would find something that was stolen. That is until I knew it was finally time to give up. The desperation can eat away at you if you let it. I learned so much about protecting your home, how to navigate pawnshops, and working side by side with law enforcement during the investigative process. It was an experience I'll never forget, and pray that I'll never have to deal with it again. You can help give Jessica and her family the happy ending they deserve.

This is their story and how you can help. I'm leaving the name of the jewelry store out of the article because they're trying to make things right with the Piper family.

Losing a Wedding Ring of Sentimental Value

I asked Jessica Piper to share why this ring means so much to her. Jessica shared, "My husband and I got married on May 6th, 2018. We've been together since 2009 and were high-school sweethearts. We got together when I was just 13 years old. The sentimental value of my ring is irreplaceable. I've worried myself sick and mentally stressed myself out. I'm all over the place with my emotions, and it's so heartbreaking."

What Happened to the Ring is a Tragic Mistake

Jessica shared with me what happened to her cherished wedding ring. "My ring was ready for pickup after a needed repair. An employee at the jewelry store gave my ring to the wrong person. She misread/glanced at the pickup slip and handed my ring over to the wrong person who proceeded to take the ring home. I've since jumped through hoops to get answers since we figured out my ring was picked up on February 24th, 2022, from the jewelry store."

Two Months Later Still Waiting for Answers

Jessica shared her tough journey trying to retrieve her ring back. It's been a long two-month process so far. "I've contacted the police in Bowling Green on several different occasions. They have the person on camera, they know who they are and where they live in Bowling Green. I was told the ring was sold online by that person and not in their possession anymore. I've been in contact with the jewelry store and they admit negligence. They're trying to make me whole again by giving me another ring at equal value. But, nothing in their store will ever make me whole again by just replacing my wedding ring.", Jessica shared

While Jessica and the Piper family await justice, she's asking for our help. She's hoping if more people see the ring, it may be identified. After going through this process, I know it's a long shot, but always worth a shot. Especially when it comes to something that holds such sentimental value. Hopefully, the person who has the ring will do the right thing and come forward. Jessica just wants her wedding ring back. I pray for her peace of mind either way.

