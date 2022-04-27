Some holly, jolly news to share! Santa Claus is coming back to Holiday World and Splashin' Safari this summer. And, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he'll be doing in-person meet and greets with kids and their families.

During the pandemic, Holiday World came up with an ingenious way to enjoy Santa Claus. He was virtual and kids could walk into a room and chat with him via a huge TV screen. I have to say, it was still a pretty magical experience. Angel and I got the chance to do that and we had a blast.

Holiday World Holiday World loading...

Of course, as magical and memorable as that was, nothing beats to getting to talk to Jolly Old St. Nick in person.

Earlier this morning, officials at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari announced that Santa Claus is coming back to town and, when the park opens in May, Santa will return to "in-person meet and greets and storytime" and "children will once again be able to hug Santa!"

My friend Lauren Crosby, who's Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of the park, says, "Santa has been so busy the last two years . . . but we're grateful he'll be back in person."

Lauren's great-grandfather Louis J. Koch created Santa Claus Land 76 years ago. The tradition of having Santa at the park dates all the way back to then and that heartwarming tradition carries on today at Holiday World.

Santa will be at St. Nick's Gift Shop near the front entrance of the park. Storytime with Santa will take place at Santa's Storytime Theatre in the park's Christmas section.

Holiday World officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 14th. However, on the weekend before (May 7th and 8th), season pass holders get exclusive first access to the park. For more information, CLICK HERE!

By the way, season passes and single day tickets are available for purchase online now.

Get our free mobile app