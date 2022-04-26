Mark Twain Riverboat Ranked One of the Best River Cruises in MO

We are pretty lucky to have this one-of-a-kind riverboat experience right here in the Tri-States.

The Mark Twain Riverboat has just been named a must experience this summer when making a stop in Hannibal. Onlyinyourstate says,

The Mark Twain Riverboat in Missouri also offers a fun and a relaxing way to admire the beauty of the Mississippi River and the scenic beauty of the Missouri landscape.

Captain Steve is so fun and so informative on the Mark Twain Riverboat, if you have not seen this please do so. It's so relaxing and I am sure you will learn more about Hanibal than you ever thought you could. There are a few different options when it comes to the Mark Twain Riverboat you can do a dinner cruise (which is so fun), a sightseeing cruise, and a Captain's Sunday Lunch cruise. No matter what you decide you will not be disappointed.

I have done both cruises and my family and I just love hanging on the river for the day and relaxing and learning. I promise it will be a really fun family day that everyone will enjoy. We here in the Tri-States need to take advantage of everything touristy that all of our towns have to offer, and trust me there are a ton of adventures to take right here in the Tri-States.

