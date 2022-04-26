Wendell Foster is hosting a big ole' yard sale this weekend as a way to raise money for a great cause. Here's how you can get rid of old things you no longer need or want and help them raise money.

Have you started your spring cleaning projects yet? I have to some degree. It feels so good to unload items you never use anymore. I'm not a garage sale person, so where to take those items? After months of staring at the items lying around the house, I toss them in the trash. Now, I can gather those items and help a great cause! You can too.

Wendell Foster Mission

Wendell Foster's vision is to be the region's resource for those with disabilities.

Our services are known for supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, however, we are much more of a comprehensive service provider capable of supporting an array of individuals in need by offering outpatient therapy, residential living, community living, and assistive technology lending library, transportation services, and various support programs.

This year, Wendell Foster celebrates its 75th year of continuous operation. Wendell Foster has evolved into a community-based organization providing service on-site, in people’s homes, in the area school systems, and in community settings.

Wendell Foster, a private 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a multi-service agency that specializes in supporting people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to realize their dreams and potential.

How to Donate to the Wendell Foster Yard Sale

You can drop off items at Wendell Foster's Young Building on April 27th, 2022, from 12:00 PM through 4:00 PM, or on April 28th from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Declutter your home and donate your unwanted furniture, cookware, dishes, antiques, toys, books, or any items you don't want anymore. They request NO clothing or shoes are donated. Drop off anything else worth selling, and you'll support a great cause. What one person may think is worthless may be cherished by another.

Wendell Foster Yard Sale

Wendell Foster is hosting a yard sale in their Sensory Park on Friday, April 29th, 2022 from 7:00 AM until 1:00 PM. All proceeds from the yard sale will go towards their Christmas Fund to buy presents for their residents. There will be tons of great items that will be priced to sell. Wendell Foster is located at 815 Triplett Street in Owensboro, Kentucky.

