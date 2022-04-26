The housing market can be tricky. Some years it's super easy to sell your house, like the last couple of years. At other times, there are so many homes on the market, that it's hard to get noticed. Sometimes, you have to get pretty creative.

One homeowner, in Panama City Beach, Florida, decided to go a different route than most to get her home sold. She decided to go with humor to get attention. Here is the description from her original listing.

Wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband up for grabs as a tenant in this stunning Panama City Beach, Fl. home. This dream man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server cooking up perfect meals on a new stove with updated countertops you can make memories on. Head covering is well worn, mostly balding, like the eagles soaring in the sky above S. Lagoon steps from your massive driveway. XL ears will pick up creaks and make sure WD40 is applied to your new fixtures. Superhuman strength will save you back years of hard work lifting your hot tub cover where you can fall in love listening to our two young boys splashing in the pool. Tenant's new metal knees should outlast.

Looks like kids come with the house, too. LOL. The photos and the Facebook comments from Zillow Gone Wild are hilarious. Take a look.

Biljana Putnik-Mcginn - I wish a man came with the house I bought, I could use a man around the house, cooking, Cutting the grass, cleaning the pool, probably very handy... and he can cook? Walk the dog? BONUS!

Sabrina Campbell - As long as I have my own room and am not expected to date him and the weird stuffed tiger then I’m good. He better like doing dishes

Sevina Brewington Roseman - I need proof that he's a great chef. Where are the foodie pics? Preferably staged without the dude and his white tiger.

Julie Anne - I’m in so long as the tiger and Star Wars dish towels are included too!

Jennifer Lester - Uhhh, there are three bedrooms - which are already occupied by the "tenants". So are you just expected to share the master bedroom with ol' sexy guy and his tiger?!

Kirsten Clark - Am I reading this correctly? A house that comes with… someone else’s baggage? I don’t even want a house with a friggin HOA, Barb, I am certainly not interested in your ex-husband. No ma’am.

Torrie Diaz - This house seems to always be for sale. I don't understand, it sold for $380k last month, and now it's back on for $699k. Did the wife sell it to him and now he's (almost) doubling the price and wants to pay rent?

Too funny! See more photos of the kids and the house, HERE.

