Confederate Railroad to Play Benefit Show in Henderson

Atlanta, Georgia natives, Confederate Railroad are coming to the Henderson County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 24th (2022) for the "Rocking for Heroes" show to raise money for a proposed P.O.W. memorial set to be built at the fairgrounds.

Rodney Bond with Hosp Veterans Outreach, Inc., is not only the man organizing the show but the one spearheading the construction of the memorial. I spoke with Rodney over the phone recently and he told me the memorial will feature the names of all known P.O.Ws, something no other memorial in the country features. Based on the artist rendering below, the granite memorial will feature three walls, with three sections each that will list the names of those missing in action on both the front and back, with the official P.O.W. / M.I.A. logo as the centerpiece of the middle wall. The memorial will also feature built-in benches for visitors to sit on while they pay their respects to those who are being held captive by foreign countries as well as those who went to battle but never came back and are presumed to be missing in action.

In addition to headliners, Confederate Railroad, the show is expected to also feature a number of local artists who will take the stage throughout the day. I imagine once they take the stage, we'll get all our favorites from Confederate Railroad, including the first single off their self-titled debut album, "She Took It Like a Man."

Gates for the show open at noon with Confederate Railroad scheduled to take the stage at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $20 in advance. That price jumps to $30 at the gate the day of the show. Advanced tickets can be purchased at All Peddler's Flea Market behind Audubon Chrysler in Henderson and online through the Hosp. KY Veterans Outreach website.

[Source: Hosp-KY Veterans Outreach, Inc.]

