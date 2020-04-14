W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival Canceled Due to Covid-19

Sadly, the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival has just announced the cancellation of the annual music and BBQ celebration that takes place in Henderson, Kentucky each year inside Audubon Park.

It is with great sadness that we announce that the 2020 W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety of our community, our fans, bands, staff, and volunteers is our absolute priority. With festival-goers flying or driving to Henderson, KY from across the world, the responsible decision is to cancel this year’s festival.

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been here for you, our devoted fans for thirty years. This decision was not taken lightly.

The Blues and festival communities have been devastated by this global pandemic. In the years ahead, the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival will be part of the recovery and healing process for our community. We know that our fans and festival family will rally around us as we look to brighter days.

The organizers say they are already working on plans for the 2021 festival. This is just one of many festivals and events cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.