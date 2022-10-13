Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser

Unfortunately, many of us in the Tri-State are all too familiar with the impact a cancer diagnosis can have. Either we ourselves have been diagnosed, or someone close to us has, or at the very least we know someone that has heard the three words no one wants to hear, "You have cancer."

While there currently is no cure, advancements in the treatment of cancer have prolonged the lives of many individuals after their initial diagnosis. Much of the research that has led to those advancements is funded by non-profit organizations that rely on private and public donations to continue the fight until a cure is found. But, the fight against cancer is more than just attacking cancer cells with a variety of drugs, it's also caring for the individual as a whole as they undergo their treatments. That's where Chemo Buddies comes in.

What is Chemo Buddies?

Chemo Buddies was founded in 2011 by Jill Kincaid. Her sister, Karen, was receiving chemotherapy treatments to battle Triple Negative Breast Cancer. According to Jill, Karen didn't like to talk about the disease or her prognosis. However, she did allow her to sit with her on one of her trips to therapy. It was there Jill noticed several patients in the room, IVs hooked to their arms pumping medication into their bodies in an attempt to kill the cancer cells, sitting alone. No one there to talk to. No one by their side to comfort them as they fight for their life.

Seeing a need, Jill formed Chemo Buddies to provide companionship and comfort to those individuals. In the 10+ years since, "Buddies" now sit with hundreds of patients undergoing treatment at hospitals and treatment centers around the Tri-State. They've also expanded their services to include a ride program that provides transportation to and from appointments through Lyft for those who need it, as well as a wig shop for patients who have lost their hair as a result of their treatments.

How to Purchase a Pink Patch from the Henderson Police Department

The Department will be selling patches throughout the month of October for $10 each. You can purchase yours by visiting the Henderson Police Department headquarters at 1990 Barrett Court and speaking with Lt. Daniel Lehman. If you're not up for a drive to Henderson, you can also send a self-addressed, stamped envelope containing a $10 check (made out to Chemo Buddies) and a patch will be mailed to you.

According to the City of Henderson Facebook page, the patches will also be available during the Downtown Henderson Partnership Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Central Park in downtown Henderson.

For more information on Chemo Buddies, including its mission, how to make a donation, and become a volunteer, visit ChemoBuddies.org.

