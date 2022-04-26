Rockford Illinois Man and Daughter Gets $100,000 Shark Tank Deal

My "guilty" pleasure television show, replayed an episode over the weekend that highlighted a man from Rockford and his daughter.

attachment-totes3 loading...

Stan Valiulis from Rockford, and his daughter Lindsey Valiulis Fleischhauer of Naperville, received offers from three different sharks, on "Shark Tank." People pitch products/inventions in hopes that a shark will offer them money to help sell millions.

attachment-totes4 loading...

Stan and Lindsay are the creators of "Totes Babies." This creation helps parents fit and easily move the kid's car seat from vehicle to shopping cart. Genius!

attachment-totes1 loading...

A super emotional and intense "sell" landed them a deal with Lori...the Queen of QVC. They negotiated for a $100,000 deal with Lori receiving 25% of the company.

Here's a "watch along" video of their presentation on Shark Tank:

A lot of studying, and rehearsing goes into a Shark Tank appearance. You can tell those that go on and simply "talk." They are well on their way to the land of "I'm out." I once watched a guy pitch the idea of shooting a laser into your head, behind the ear...Still not sure what his product was, but a freakin' laser??

attachment-totes1 loading...

attachment-totes2 loading...

Stan and Lindsey were beyond ready, and were as convincing as I've ever seen.

"We prepped a lot for our audition video for 'Shark Tank, Oonce we got the go-ahead, we were on our way to Vegas in August, which was the experience of a lifetime." Lindsey

Getting three offers is no joke, these sharks can be..."harsh" in certain aspect. But the Totes Babies is out there now and doing quite well. Congrats Stan and Lindsey. Patch