As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.

The Best High School in the Nation

Facebook/Signature School Facebook/Signature School loading...

Each year, U.S. News and World Report looks at information for nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states. Those schools are ranked based on a number of factors, including their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. Out of all those schools, from all across the land, the one that landed at #3 on the list is Evansville's Signature School (I'm also gonna refer to it as Sig School throughout the article).

The Most Challenging High School in the Nation

Facebook/Signature School Facebook/Signature School loading...

I feel like Casey Kasem, saying something like "moving up one notch this week and coming in at #2, it's Evansville's Signature School with their hit The Most Challenging High School in America!" I don't know about you, but seeing all of Sig School's achievements is even more impressive when you realize there is only one school in the country that is more challenging. Dang!

The Best Charter School in the Nation

Facebook/Signature School Facebook/Signature School loading...

Well, if you've been paying attention, you should already know where Sig School landed on this list. It is pretty cool to get to say that Evansville, Indiana is home to the #1 charter school in America. "Congratulations" just doesn't seem big enough for this accomplishment - if only I knew where to find some really smart students that could suggest some more appropriate synonyms.

How About a Couple More #1 Rankings?

Facebook/Signature School Facebook/Signature School loading...

As if all this wasn't enough, there is even more good news for Sig School. The rankings also named it the #1 High School in Indiana, and the #1 High School in the Evansville Metro Area. And I do believe that covers everything - I'd say that's enough, wouldn't you? Outstanding news, Sig School - way to go!

Get our free mobile app

You can see the complete breakdown of Sig School's results/rankings here.

If you've got the time and the inclination, you can see the entire school report from U.S. News here.

Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana Whether it's sports, the arts, nature, technology, or even law enforcement, there are a variety of summer camps in our part of the Hoosier state where your kids can spend all day completely immersed in whatever their interest is.

*While there are several camps on this list, it is entirely possible I missed a few. If you work, run, or participate in one not listed, please e-mail me the information and I'll gladly add it.