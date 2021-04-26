We've all been there. You're cruising along, the speed limit is, let's say, 40 miles per hour, you have your tunes on, and your thinking about the work you have to do that day as you make your way to the office. Paying attention to the road is barely third on your priority list. Before you know it, you've entered a school zone where the speed limit has dropped to 25 miles per hour yet you're still going 40. Fortunately, you catch yourself quickly and slow down to the new speed limit before something bad happens. But in case you don't notice, the Evansville Police Department will have officers in those zones to remind you.

The Department announced Friday they are taking part in the S.A.V.E. (Stop Arm Violation Enforcement) campaign thanks to a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Not only will officers be monitoring school zones looking for drivers who aren't paying attention to the lowered speed limit, or willfully ignore it altogether because they're in a hurry or just don't care for whatever reason, they'll also be following school buses on the routes looking for drivers who, again for whatever reason, disregard the stop arm of a bus while students are getting on and off.

Earlier this year, the Indiana State Senate approved a bill that would make disregarding a bus's stop arm a Class A fraction that carries a $1,000 fine. The bill was sent to the House for approval where its fate is currently unknown.

Back in 2019, the state approved tougher penalties for drivers who disregard the stop arm back that carry a penalty of up to a 90-day suspension of their license for a first offense. Keep that in mind next time your behind a school bus and get impatient.

The S.A.V.E. campaign runs Monday, April 26th through Friday, May 14th (2021)

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]