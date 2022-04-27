Do all Gummy Bears Taste the Same or is this just a Myth? [VIDEO

Today is National Gummy Bear Day and we are celebrating by asking an age-old question "Are All Gummy Bears The Same Flavor or Different?" Do you know the answer?

WHO LOVES GUMMY CANDY?

Angel here and anyone who knows me well knows I've never met a gummy candy I didn't like. I much prefer sour gummy candy but I'm a Haribo Gummy Bear lover at heart. They are probably my favorite gummy candy of them all. What is your favorite?

DO ALL GUMMY BEARS TASTE THE SAME OR DO THEY HAVE FLAVORS?

I bet you're thinking to yourself "That's a dumb question" however it is one that has been asked and researched by scientists. The actual question that has been asked is if your mind can play tricks in making you think because a gummy bear is a certain color it might taste different from the others.

Apparently, there is some correlation between the brain and the color of specific candy. For instance, if you see a red skittle you may automatically expect it to be strawberry flavored or another great example would even be the green skittle. For years green skittles were lime flavored and then someone decided to change it up and make them apple flavored.

An article found in Pizza Bottle.com talks about a neuropsychologist who tested college students and here's what he found;

Don Katz, a Brandeis University neuropsychologist who specializes in taste, many people associate smell/color with flavor. He did an experiment with college students with fruit-flavored drinks in which students matched up smell/color with taste: yellow to lemon, orange to orange, purple to grape. But, when he changed the color with food coloring, essentially making them the “wrong color,” the students were a bit confused and their ability to name flavors completely changed.

Haribo gummy bears really do have different flavors. There are five of them in the original gummy bear packages. I would have to say that my favorite colors are the red and green ones.

STOP! BEFORE YOU EAT ANOTHER GUMMY BEAR

It's important to know what you're eating right? Since we're chatting about gummy bears and most specifically Haribo you might want to watch this-->

NEED A LAUGH?

Several years ago Haribo made Sugarless Gummy Bears and the reviews for them online were a flipping scream.

HARIBO GUMMY BEARS CAUSE A MAJOR STINK ONLINE

