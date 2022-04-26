You Can Take a Self Guided Flashlight Tour of an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium

You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.

Abandoned Sanatorium Gets New Life

According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State Sanatorium was once called the Indiana State Tuberculosis Hospital and was opened in 1907. The Sanatorium had great success with curing tuberculosis and in 1919 the name was changed to the Indiana State Sanatorium. The old building was abandoned in 2011 but then purchased in 2020 where the new owner sets up tours and overnight stays (IndyStar).

Take a Night Time Flashlight Tour

Indiana State Sanatorium is offering a special 5-hour self-guided flashlight tour, where you can take a walk around the 87,000 square foot building at your leisure, and who knows, maybe you'll see something spooky!

The self-guided event takes place Friday, April 29th, from 7 PM to 12 AM. The tours are $40/person and you pay at the door. There is also a minimum age requirement, no one under 16 is allowed to attend the self-guided tours.

You can check out more information about this event on the Indiana State Sanatorium Facebook page, here. This would be a really cool opportunity to legally explore a place that was once abandoned at night time. It sounds both creepy, and super fun.

Want to stay overnight?

If you can't make it to the self-guided flashlight tour, no worries! Ghost Hunts USA is hosting several overnight ghost hunt events that you can be a part of. The overnight event starts at 8:30 PM and ends at 6:00 AM. When you purchase tickets your admission includes overnight access to the most haunted areas of Indiana State Sanatorium, which are said to be the admin, nursing, Adam's Hall, Power, and the Laundry room. You also will get access to the tunnel, Superintendent's Mansion, all 5 floors, and more.

It's said that the Indiana State Sanatorium is a prime location for hearing disembodied voices, seeing apparitions, and a hotbed of poltergeist activity. If this ghost hunt sounds like something right up your alley, you can check out GhostHuntsUSA.com to book your stay. They've got plenty of dates available throughout 2022.

If you want to learn more about the history of the Indiana State Sanatorium, check out this YouTube video.



