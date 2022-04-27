Simple Trick to Keep Wasps and Bees Away from Your Yard

If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them.

I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.

How To Keep Bees And Wasps Out Of Your Yard

If you want to keep these unwanted pests away from your yard, Home and Garden Ideas suggests that all you need brown paper bag, a handful of those plastic bags that you have stored in a cabinet somewhere that you probably won't ever use, and some string. That's it. If you're not sure of where this is going, you're probably wondering how those three items are going to keep wasps and bees away. Hang tight. We'll get there.

There are some species of wasps that tend to avoid a pre-existing wasp’s nest, according to Home and Garden Ideas. So, what you're going to do with those three items listed above is make a decoy hornet's nest. There's a four-step process that you can do to make this, and it takes no time at all.

Step 1:

Grab a brown paper bag and stuff it with some of those plastic shopping bags (or even newspaper if you have it).

Step 2:

Tie off the top of the bad with a string.

Step 3:

Crinkle up the bag in an oval shape, so that it resembles a wasp nest.

Step 4:

Finally, hang it outside in an area that you want to keep wasps and bees away from.

In the end, you'll get something like this:

Home and Garden Ideas says that wasps will normally stay away from the vicinity of the fake paper bag nest because they don’t like confrontation with other wasps. As you can see from the post above, bees will stay away too. Give it a try and see if you notice fewer wasps and bees roaming around in your yard. Hang multiple of these bags if you have to!

