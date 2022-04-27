Bald Eagles are America's bird. Literally - they are the national bird of the United States of America and they are magnificent creatures.

Bald Eagles are Common in IN, KY & IL

It is not uncommon to see Bald Eagles in this part of the country. They have been spotted all over parts of Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Often people share photos of them nesting.

attachment-alexas_fotos-BUzjetL88RU-unsplash Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash loading...

Truly a Symbol of American Freedom

A sign of American freedom, Bald Eagles are a protected wildlife species making hunting or poaching them illegal. According to Audubon.org,

Numbers declined seriously during the first two-thirds of the 20th century. Shooting was one major cause; even after the eagles were given full legal protection, they continued to decline, probably because of the effects of DDT and other persistent pesticides. Following the banning of DDT, numbers have been increasing gradually since the 1970s, with spectacular recoveries in some states.

attachment-ingo-doerrie-n3hjUhYoAGk-unsplash Photo by Ingo Doerrie on Unsplash loading...

Rehabbing and Releasing

Rangers with the Kentucky Parks Department recently discovered an injured Bald Eagle and after contacting a raptor rehabilitation facility, that bird has been successfully released back into the wild. [See Instagram video below] According to the Kentucky Parks Department on Instagram,

It’s a flight back to freedom at Kenlake State Resort Park for this raptor! This bald eagle is now back home, flying over Kentucky Lake after recovering from an injury suffered earlier his year... ... After a couple months of rest and repair, the eagle was strong enough to be released in to the wild on Sunday.

Found an Injured Bald Eagle or Other Raptor?

If you find an injured Bald Eagle or other raptors, it is best to contact an area raptor rehabilitation specialist. Here are some area contacts: