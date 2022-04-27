Hold on to your oversized hats and freshly ironed britches! Former President Trump is reportedly hosting a fundraiser at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The Bluegrass State's Biggest Annual Event

The Kentucky Derby is widely known for its enthusiastic horse racing fans and the prominent figures it attracts to Churchill Downs each spring. Celebrities and politicians from across the board come out to support one of the Bluegrass state’s biggest events.

Trump Reported to Hold a Fundraising Event at the KY Derby 2022

Although Churchill Downs has not confirmed President Trump’s appearance, New York Times reporter, Maggie Haberman tweeted the flier for the event hosted by “MAGA Again!” organizers.

WKYT reported the following statement from Churchill Downs spokesman, Darren Rogers:

“Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures. We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs.”

Other Notable Republicans to Make an Appearance

The flier also lists other notable Republican leaders that may also make an appearance such as MAGA Again’s chairman Pam Bondi, former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, and former advisor to the President, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Has Been to the Derby Before

As the Courier-Journal reports, this won’t be President Trump’s first time at the races. He also attended the 1999 Derby with Melania.

Even more eye-catching than the bright pastel fashion of the Derby attendees are the reactions to the MAGA event.

Andrew Holleran, a reporter for The Spun by Sports Illustrated says the event should be “quite the spectacle.”

How Much are Tickets?

The Kentucky Derby will be held on May 7. Tickets for the MAGA fundraiser are priced at $75,000 to attend.

