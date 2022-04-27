Aaron Kizer is a genius. And he's a humble guy, so I've perhaps made him blush. But, in my opinion, genius fits the bill.

THE UNIQUE TALENT OF AARON KIZER

This Owensboro artist has wowed us all with his artwork--whether we've seen it on display or been fortunate enough to see him paint in person (like I have). His style is unique and impressive. We're fortunate to have one of his paintings here at the WBKR studios; it's in honor of Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media loading...

AARON KIZER'S WORK ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD

His work is displayed well outside the borders of the Commonwealth; if you're ever in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, you'll see what I mean.

AARON KIZER CREATING GALLERIES TO SHOWCASE LOCAL TALENT

Naturally, Aaron Kizer is a huge supporter of local artists, and with that passion in his soul, he is going to live his dream of SHOWCASING their work.

"Excited to announce that we are creating Aaron Kizer galleries! The first one will be located in the Visit Owensboro building and will host the work of local artists. It will be a venue for artists to have a place to display their work publicly. We will start taking submissions next month and change the work out quarterly. These are things I have always dreamed of doing and I just want to say thank you to the amazing people of Owensboro for giving me the opportunity. Though this will not be a place for me to display my work, the Zelenskyy painting that was created to benefit O.S.C.A.R. will be on display until we finalize the room and get our first artist!"

THE STORY BEHIND THE ZELENSKYY PAINTING

For those who don't know, OSCAR (Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions) established a relief fund to aid Ukrainian refugees forced from their homes to escape the violence from the Russian invasion. The painting to which Aaron is referring was sold at auction on eBay.

kizaaro-mylzkd via eBay kizaaro-mylzkd via eBay loading...

It's very exciting to have such a giving and incredibly gifted ambassador for not just Owensboro and Kentucky but for our local artists. That it's a DREAM of Aaron Kizer's to give them a pathway to possible success via this new gallery is just icing on the cake.

