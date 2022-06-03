Owensboro City Hall Unveils Beautiful New Public Art Installation
There's a beautiful new public art installation at Owensboro City Hall by Kizer Construction + Design. The project mixes colorful pieces of the "Blue Bridge" to show all of its glory. The contemporary piece of art was unveiled this week.
Speed painter Aaron Kizer is known all over the country as an artist who can whip up masterpieces in minutes. Kizer Construction + Design has a reputable reputation as a premier construction, remodeling, and home design company in Owensboro. Combine those two formidable forces, and you have an art installation that we can be proud of. I think this perfectly represents Owensboro.
Meet Renowned Speed Painter Aaron Kizer
Aaron Kizer made his mark with his high energy speed painting performances. He's been showing off his creative skills all over the country ever since. Whether he's portraying a powerful message through his art or creating something for fun, Aaron is a talented force to be reconned with. He also has a passion for his community and so much love for his beautiful family. You can see that passion in everything he touches.
Painted Derby Barrel is Perfection
Aaron recently painted this barrel to celebrate Derby Day!
Need Custom Wall Paper Designed For Your Home?
He does that too.
Portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Painted/Auctioned to Help Ukrainian Refugees
See more of his amazing artwork below!
Kizer Construction + Design
Kizer Construction + Design has quickly grown to be one of Owensboro's most innovative designing and constructing companies. Whether their taking care of new home or commercial construction, home upgrades, office gut renovation, or full-service design-build, they are dedicated to helping you create your dream space.
"Kizer Construction is a construction, remodeling, and home design company. We pride ourselves on our quality of work and our ability to design and build unique and custom pieces."
Recent Kitchen Remodel
Kizer Construction completely gutted and remodeled our bathroom. The crew was very professional, and courteous, and loved our dog! They worked diligently to keep us involved. they even offered suggestions and helped us make decisions. 100% would recommend! - Kathy Sumner Baker
Major Bathroom Renovation
Aaron Kizer and his team did an amazing job remodeling an old mattress store and transforming it into All About You Salon & Spa. They worked extra long hours to get us in on time and make sure everything was ready. I HIGHLY recommend them! Aaron is a true artist whether he's painting his next work of art or creating a work of art in your home or business. Feel free to come by for a tour to see his work in our facility. - Ginger Burns
Custom Gaming Room
Those are just a few of the fine finishes from Kizer Construction & Design. Check out more of their projects HERE.
Aaron and his crew just finished their work on my basement remodel. They started right away and finished in a timely manner. They always showed up when he said they would and left everything clean when they finished. I would highly recommend them and will be using them again myself in the future. - Shelley Ogle Tipmore
Owensboro City Hall New Art Installation
It was such an honor for city officials to ask Aaron and his team to take part in this project. Aaron shared his feelings when the project was unveiled.
"Kizer Construction + Design had the honor of being tasked to create the new centerpiece wall for the Owensboro City Hall lobby. From a design standpoint, we wanted to generate an artistic piece that gives a nod to the timelessness of the bridge, an Owensboro staple, while gesturing to the future through modern additions."
"To represent the classic side of the installation, we chose to use concrete and wood as the base mediums."
"The conversion to colorfully digital moving lights allows the piece to stand out as a contemporary piece of art and design. Thank you to Owensboro City Hall for the privilege of working on an installation to represent our home."
You can stop by to admire the innovative work of art at Owensboro City Hall at 101 East 4th Street in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Kizer Construction did such a beautiful job on the bathroom remodels in my 100+-year-old house! The final products are beautiful and get so many compliments, reflecting Aaron's excellent aesthetic. I was always comfortable and confident with the guys doing the work on a daily basis--they clearly had great attention to detail and always left things clean and well cared for. Plus they had the patience, knowledge, and resourcefulness to handle the unique challenges of working in an old house. Thanks for everything, Aaron--my project was in great hands, and I'm happy with it every day! - Molly McCarroll