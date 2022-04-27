Evansville&#8217;s Annual SWIRCA &#038; More BrewFest Gets a New Location and Date for 2022

Evansville’s Annual SWIRCA & More BrewFest Gets a New Location and Date for 2022

m-gucci

Every year one of my favorite events to enjoy is the SWIRCA & More BrewFest, this year it's back but will look a little different!

Get our free mobile app
m-gucci
loading...

SWIRCA and More BrewFest

Every year SWIRCA hosts BrewFest, it's an annual fundraiser for SWIRCA so it's a gret way to get out and enjoy some brews, while also supporting a good cause. SWIRCA's mission is:

Enhancing opportunities for independent living and a better quality of life for those who are aging, people living with disabilities, and caregivers in Southwestern Indiana.

BrewFest is one of my favorite annual events because it's so much fun. There are dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries that set up and let you sample what they have. You get a commemorative glass that you take around and samples are poured into it.  It's a great way to try out several regional ales and wines all in one place.

Melissa/TSM
loading...

A New Date for 2022

SWIRCA & More BrewFest has had July dates before, September dates, and October dates.  This year they're back to September, so mark your calendar for September 17th, 2022!

A New Location for 2022

Every year SWIRCA & More BrewFest has taken place at historic Bosse Field, this year, however, they're moving west and BrewFest will be on the lawn of the Franklin Street Library.

Google Maps
loading...

On National Beer Day (April 7th) SWIRCA shared to Facebook that BrewFest would have a new location this year, and they shared that news with this video:

To follow along with all the BrewFest updates, make sure to follow SWIRCA & More BrewFest on Facebook. 

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Categories: Best of Evansville, Evansville News, Events, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top