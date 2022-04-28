Elderly Man Finds Reason to Live Again After Dog Sitting for Neighbor, Leaves Heartwarming Note

Pets can have a profound effect on people's lives, including elderly people who are sometimes alone and in need of companionship.

One man wrote his neighbor a note explaining how his life had changed after dog sitting for their three pups.

The elderly man explained the dogs — Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer — gave him a new purpose in life and forced him to take walks outside "for the first time in years."

"Good afternoon ... This letter is regarding your vacation two weeks ago, and how you let me babysit Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer. I'd just like to give you a letter of thanks," the note read via Reddit, shared by the dog's owner. "As you know, I'm an old man. You don't see me outside often anymore, as these joints aren't as lively as they used to be."

The heartwarming note continued: "To add to that, two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, my dad got diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. After his death, I was left alone in my home. I don't have a wife or kids. I could go to sleep one day and never wake up again. Every day is spent just sitting around and wondering what I have done for this world. Until I met Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer."

The man detailed the impact the dogs had on his life. "Your pets are the cutest, funniest and most troublesome (in a good way, don't worry, they didn't mess up the house too much) individuals. They gave me the motivation to restart my life again."

"I started waking up early in the mornings. I began to take walks outside with your pets for the first time in years. Every 10 minutes, whenever I felt sad for a second, they would bark or rub against my leg and make me laugh," he wrote. "The highlight of their stay was when I took them to the park. It was the longest time I've spent outside in a while. It didn't just bring back pet interaction, I also met other people, started talking and made friends with a handful of fellow human beings."

The guy explained he was "so happy to finally be able to talk with friends again" and "interact with others," adding it made him feel like "part of the human race" again.

"I realize I sound very existential right now, but I'm telling the truth. It's nice knowing that I'm doing something for someone, even if it's my neighbor," he wrote, revealing he adopted his own "two pet dogs soon after."

"I now take regular walks to the park with them and talk with my friends I made there. Anyways, I'd just like to say: thank you so much. You brought back meaning to my life. And that's all that matters," he concluded, cheekily adding: "Sincerely, Robert (P.S, I think it's time for you to mow the lawn, haha!)"

Reddit users were touched by the man's heartfelt note.

"Aww that’s so sweet, sad and heartwarming at the same time! A kind and gentle old man! I love his little PS note. You better get out there and start mowing!" one person wrote, while another commented: "We all get busy with our lives and don’t realize the power a small act of kindness can do."

Another suggested the owner "should try and have their dogs meet up," as it would be "a good excuse to check on him, the pups to interact and be a good neighbor."