Evansville Area Photographer Offers Free Senior Photos for Teens in Foster Care

For many, getting senior photos taken is a special time to commemorate this chapter in their life, but some don't have the access to get senior photos. Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC is working to change that.

Senior photos are more than just pictures, they're a rite of passage.

Graduation season is right around the corner, and thousands of Tri-State seniors will be embarking on a new chapter in their lives. For many seniors, this means getting their favorite items together and smiling for photos. However for some, they don't have the opportunity to get senior photos to commemorate this special time in their lives, one local photographer wants to help bridge that gap.

Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC put a call out to Facebook, she wanted to let people know that she is offering free senior photo sessions for seniors in foster care.

Free Senior Photo Sessions for Teens in Foster Care

Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC took to Facebook to post the following information:

Senior Teens In Foster Care get FREE senior photos! ALWAYS. All year round. We are offering complimentary senior sessions consisting of 20 images. No catch just smiles. Additional Info: Must be an active foster and enrolled as a senior in high school. One session per student. Recieve 20 digital images if you have access to a cell phone. If you do NOT have a cell phone we will mail 20 images instead of digital copies (We are not offering both at this time). Sessions will take place in Evansville area. We WILL work with your schedule.

I reached out to Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC to ask what the inspiration for this generous offer was, and she told me:

I decided to offer free senior photos for teens in foster care as a way to give back to the community. Senior photos should be something everyone gets to look forward to.

What a great way to use your talents to help others. When I look back at my senior photos, it's fun to see how much I've changed over the last decade, but also what was most important to me back then (I got my photos taken with some of my best friends, my guitar, and my favorite high school jersey) and I think everyone should have that opportunity to look back on that special time in their life. It's true, everything changes after high school, so it's great to have snapshots of this time in life to look back on.

If you know someone (or are someone) who would like free senior photos, and qualifies, you can contact Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC via Facebook, here.