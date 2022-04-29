Vote Now to Help an Evansville Nonprofit Secure a $25,000 Grant

Nonprofit organizations rely on support from the community in order to continue their important work. Often times that means asking for monetary donations, other times it could mean asking for a donation of your time or effort. Well here's an opportunity to help an Evansville nonprofit and it requires neither your time nor your money. Okay, maybe just a wee little bit of your time, but you can do it right now, wherever you are.

attachment-State-Farm-Neighborhood-Assist loading...

State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant

Each year, State Farm awards nonprofit organizations around the country with a $25,000 Neighborhood Assist grant. This year, to celebrate its 100th anniversary, State Farm is handing out 100 of those $25,000 grants, and Evansville's Borrowed Hearts Foundation is in the running to win one.

Get our free mobile app

Out of 4,000 organizations from around the country submitted to win a grant, Borrowed Hearts has made it to the top 200. They are so close to winning a grant, and they are asking for your vote to help get them into the top 100.

Are You Ready to Vote?

Here's something you need to know right off the bat - the deadline to vote is May 6th, so don't wait. Next, you need to know that you can vote up to 10 times a day, each day between now and then. So, are you ready to vote? Cool - go ahead and CAST YOUR VOTE(S) HERE.

Canva Canva loading...

Borrowed Hearts Foundation

By casting your votes and supporting the Borrowed Hearts Foundation, you are supporting the mission to serve kids in foster care and loving fostering families. Your support helps Borrowed Hearts strengthen our communities and make a real difference in the lives of children who are facing the toughest times of their lives.