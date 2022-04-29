Kentucky Woman Gets Home to Confront Funny Group of Turkeys in Driveway [VIDEO]

When I drive to work in the morning, it's like a video game. I'm constantly dodging wildlife as they start their day with early morning feedings. Whether it's deer, mice, snakes, raccoons, skunks, or opossum, they try to cross the road tight when I drive by.

Coming home is a little different, most of the animals I encounter in the morning are hunkered down for a nap in the coolness of the woods. But some critters, from my neighbor's house, are only getting started.

Turkeys in Kentucky

Wild turkeys are everywhere in Kentucky. But, there are also domestic turkeys too. The turkeys that live next to me are really beautiful, and I should feel honored to have them next door. At least that is what their name implies. But it's far from honor, it's more like an annoyance.

What kind of turkeys are the white and black turkeys

The Royal Palm is a breed of domestic turkey. It is not primarily selected for meat production and is usually kept as an ornamental bird with a unique appearance, largely white with bands of metallic black.

But, as I soon found out, these turkeys were very aggressive and didn't take no for an answer. I couldn't help but laugh, but it freaked me out too.

Can Royal Turkeys be mean?

The toms are noted for being non-aggressive, and the hens are particularly good mothers.

Turkeys continue to flock into my yard. They are getting a little too comfortable. So much so, that they are coming up in the deck and pecking on the door. It's a little scary, but I had to laugh. Take a look.

What to do if a turkey chases you

Here is what to do.

Turkeys can also respond aggressively to shiny objects like car windows, mirrors, and polished car doors. MassWildlife recommends covering the reflection if possible. Finally, experts say you should call the police or animal control immediately if you think a turkey could be a public safety threat.

Stay safe LOL

