Angel here and last year our family took our summer vacation to the Smoky Mountains. While I was there I made a pretty eerie and amazing discovery.

ENJOYING MY MORNING WALKS

While we were there I made it a habit to wake up early and hit the hill from our condo, Gatlinburg Chateau. I sat just about the Downtown Gatlinburg strip. I made sure to take in the sights and not hurry because I didn't have the kids with me to keep up with so it was my time. This gave me the opportunity to take photos and really enjoy the beauty of the town.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

AN AMUSINGLY EERIE FIND

I walked the same exact route every day but strolled on different sides of the road to make new discoveries each day same. On my last morning in town, I was down the hill from our condo and spotted what looked like the remnants of an old skylift. The parking lot was nothing short of sketchy crime documentary stuff but I figured I workout I could take somebody if they wanted to tussle. As I took steps one by one my heart began to beat faster. I approached the corner of the overgrown bushes to find a lift and the chair that were still intact. It was like finding a buried treasure but hanging in mid-air. I wanted to go further up the hill but thought alone might not be my brightest idea.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

I mean this is pretty creepy right?! But also completely mesmerizing.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

MAKING NEW FRIENDS

As any good reporter does I decided I was going to get the rest of the story on this lift. I was walking past Anakeesta and saw two workers. I motioned them over, introduced myself, and we made fast friends. Steve and Edie told me I was right it was a lift and it belonged to an old abandoned amusement park called Fun Mountain. Steve said Fun Mountain had closed over 20 years ago but in its prime was really cool. A man by the name of Andy Huff owned the property where Fun Mountain was developed. Before there was ever a theme park there was a hotel.

FUN MOUNTAIN THEME PARK

Fun Mountain was built in the early 90s. A company bought the property and tore down the perfectly wonderful hotel. The park was home to over 10 different amusement rides and a giant arcade.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Fun Mountain started as a hotel.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Back when it was in its prime.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Once a tourist attraction loved by so many.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

A footprint on Gatlinburg.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

According to Gatlinburg Inn.com; The park had financial difficulties and eventually closed its gates after seven years. All the rides were sold off but as I found out the chairlift remains. There are no signs marking the property but if you can find your way past Ole Red heading west and up the hill from downtown just a short walk glance to your right before the Clarion hotel and you can go on an adventure all your own.

