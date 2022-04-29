PBR Pro Touring Division Evansville Pre-Party

PBR Pro Touring Division will be taking over the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on May 27th and 28th, at 7:00 pm CDT, and the event coordinators just announced a special pre-party event before both shows open to all ages.

This event is brought to you by Shoe Sensation and the planning committee of Rally Point Events, a nonprofit organization that supports local veteran organizations and events. Therefore, all the proceeds from the event will benefit Veterans in the Evansville area.

What To Expect At PBR In Evansville

First off, you can expect a fun night for the whole family that will leave you on the edge of your seat. According to the press release, this is what you will witness when PBR takes over the Ford Center:

The night will heat up with a qualifying round of 35 ambitious riders, all looking to take home the title. After whittling away the competition, the Top 10 competitors will advance to the championship round, giving them a shot at the title and a $40,000 purse. The rider with the highest total two-ride score will be crowned champion.

Evansville PBR Pre-Party

The folks putting on the Evansville PBR shows just announced another thing that you and the family can look forward to before the shows. On both, Friday and Saturday, there will be a pre-party along Main Street in downtown Evansville full of vendors, a beer garden, monster trucks, live entertainment, Hadi Shrine Funster Clowns, and much more!

The Evansville PBR pre-party will be held on Main Street from Martin Luther King to 5th Street starting at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Here's the official post on what you can expect to see there:

