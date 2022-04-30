If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!

Summer 2022 is so close I can almost smell the chlorine, smokey BBQ, and fresh air. We love using our time in the summer to plan trips to Lake Barkley and go camping. However, if I could bring the lake to my backyard, you bet I would do it in a heartbeat.

For now, I’ll settle for dreaming about the perfect summer homes I find on Zillow. Here are some that definitely sparked my imagination (and maybe a little jealousy). The status and price of these homes are subject to change at any time, so if you fall in love and are looking to purchase a home just in time for summer pool parties, hop to it!

Dreaming about lazy summer days spent by the pool or hosting cookouts on a patio with a view? With summer 2022 right around the corner, here are the perfect homes for sale in the Evansville area with beautiful pools, patios, or backyards!

14941 Old State Rd, Evansville, IN

John P Czoer - FIRST CLASS REALTY John P Czoer - FIRST CLASS REALTY loading...

Test out your Chip and Joanna Gaines style decorating in this charming country-style home!

4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms

2,795 sq. ft.

$429,888

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: "Plenty of country flavor and welcoming exterior with irresistible front porch, symmetrical dormers and sideload 3 car garage."

John P Czoer - FIRST CLASS REALTY John P Czoer - FIRST CLASS REALTY loading...

A pool AND a hot tub? I’m not sure where I would spend my time more! Here’s the listing!

The realtor says: “The backyard adds another level of outdoor living. Designed for relaxation and togetherness with in-ground pool, wide area of concrete patio, white vinyl fence and water feature. A screened porch gazebo will shelter your grill and be a fun area to relax.”

Get our free mobile app

6213 Newburgh Rd, Evansville, IN

Janice E Miller ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC Janice E Miller ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

This home looks straight out of an issue of Better Homes and Gardens!

5 bedrooms/ 8 bathrooms

9,961 sq ft

$2,500,000

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “This home artfully designed and renovated by Denton Homes combines wonderful livability with high end finishes, exceptional flair and a great combination of the past & present. This estate is beautifully situated on a 3.5 acre lot, professionally landscaped and anchored by a charming covered front porch.”

Janice E Miller ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC Janice E Miller ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

If I lived here, I would get absolutely nothing done. Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Outside enjoy the backyard oasis features an in-ground pool, hot tub with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, double sided fireplace and the fully fenced in yard.”

14020 Browning Rd, Evansville, IN

Cara Gile -Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Cara Gile -Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty loading...

If you prefer your home to appear a little more quaint, but still pack a HUGE punch, this is definitely it.

4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms

4,100 sq ft

$600,000

Check out listing here!

The realtor says: “TIP. Of. The. ICEBRG! From the front, this home is unassuming. Mid-century ranch pleasantly situated on a large front yard. Come inside or walk the grounds and you realize you are in 4100 square feet of COMFORTABLE ELEGANCE on over 9 beautiful ACRES!”

Cara Gile -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Cara Gile -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty loading...

I don’t know what I would do first! Venture out on a four-wheeler or buy cows. Check out listing here!

The realtor says: “Outside the woods and rolling, green hills give you room to roam or ride. You are likely to spot deer and flocks of wild turkeys. So close to “city amenities” but feels “away from it all”. The barn is set up for HORSES and has space for a tractor. Thoughtful landscaping around the home offers established PERENNIALS that show off spring through fall. So much new! So much space!”

917 Mill St, Mount Vernon, IN 47620

Tony Bowes -- RE/MAX REVOLUTION Tony Bowes -- RE/MAX REVOLUTION loading...

This home’s “Gone With the Wind” vibes will have me donning a dress fit for any southern belle!

5 bedroom/ 4 bath

5,592 sq ft

$349,900

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Welcome to Robin Hill! This is your opportunity to own an exquisite piece of history with the amenities of modern living, situated on an acre of land in quaint Mount Vernon, IN. This plantation-style home was first built in 1836 and has been completely transformed, while still maintaining it’s beautiful classic charm.”

Tony Bowes -- RE/MAX REVOLUTION Tony Bowes -- RE/MAX REVOLUTION loading...

I didn’t know I needed a pergola until now. Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “The interior of the home also includes a new ceramic tiled sunroom and large separate dining room. The exterior has been updated with a 2nd floor double balcony in the front, and a wonderful outdoor entertainment space with a pergola in the back.”

3242 Ralston Dr, Evansville, IN

Gene Lechner -- F.C. TUCKER EMGE Gene Lechner -- F.C. TUCKER EMGE loading...

This beautiful home boasts major lake views!

3 bedroom/ 2 bath

2,007 sq ft

$355,000

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Lakefront Living at its Best! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Craftsman-styled ranch home has an incredible lake view from the covered patio.”

Gene Lechner F.C. TUCKER EMGE Gene Lechner

F.C. TUCKER EMGE loading...

This patio is beggin’ for a cookout. Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Additional benefits of the home include: engineered hardwood floors; stylish lighting; decorative concrete walk, driveway and patio; an eye-catching feature wall; and so much more.”

3525 W Maryland St, Evansville, IN

Teresa A Hooker Landmark Realty & Development, Inc Teresa A Hooker

Landmark Realty & Development, Inc loading...

Major bragging rights come with 15 and a half acres, just saying.

3 bedroom/ 3 bath

4,036 sq ft

$444,900

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Tucked in the heart of the Westside, just West of Mater Dei High School, on a dead end street, this 4000 plus square foot home, sitting on 15.56 ACRES of with two lakes, a barn, 2 yard barns and a 2.5 car garage, is the perfect home to be close to every convenience and still live the secluded life.”

Teresa A Hooker Landmark Realty & Development, Inc Teresa A Hooker

Landmark Realty & Development, Inc loading...

If I could wake up to a view of the lake from my bedroom every morning, I would never feel like I needed a vacation. Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, an open floor plan with a wonderful kitchen, bar, dining room, and family room. A game room with a wood burning fireplace between the garage and family room. There is a water view from every room and decks and patios for entertaining.”

1124 Pretty Place Ln, Evansville, IN

Jill Hall Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Jill Hall

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty loading...

The front balcony of this beautifully symmetrical home is just asking for your own “Romeo, Romeo Wherefore art thou Romeo?” moment.

5 bedroom/ 6 bath

7,141 sq ft

$1,000,000

Check out the listing here!

Jill Hall Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Jill Hall

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty loading...

Feel like you are in a resort while at home! Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “This gated property encompasses 2.75 acres of beautiful grounds, a large heated concrete pool, with retractable cover, spacious wood decking and stairs leading down to a hot tub, and a bamboo lined trail meandering to the Tiki bar. Before we swim, perhaps a little tennis on your own tennis court. A resort like respite that will beckon you home and where relaxation abounds when you get there.”

1700 Newton St, Jasper, IN 47546

Larry Carpenter Iii Carpenter Realty LLC Larry Carpenter Iii

Carpenter Realty LLC loading...

This amazing Jasper house needs a family to call it home!

5 bedroom/6 bath

5,748 sq ft

$1,200,000

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Beautiful Home situated on 8.87 Acres of property in the town of Jasper, IN!! This Property is one of a kind! The Home has over 5,700 sqft of finished space and that is not including the 520 sqft Pool House!”

Larry Carpenter Iii Carpenter Realty LLC Larry Carpenter Iii

Carpenter Realty LLC loading...

My boyfriend would kill for this 60x62 detached building! Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “The inground 20x40 pool is a must have for entertaining! The property has a beautiful white fence that boarders it. Landscaping that goes along the side of the long driveway gives this property the utmost curb appeal.”

3421 Stringtown Rd, Evansville, IN

Stacy J Stevens Landmark Realty & Development, Inc Stacy J Stevens

Landmark Realty & Development, Inc loading...

Enjoy the appeal of the country without leaving the city.

4 bedroom/ 6 bath

6,472 sq ft

$995,000

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “This one owner custom house is incredible! Tucked behind the trees just off Stringtown Road, on just under 2 acres, it feels like you are in the country, and yet you are just minutes from shopping, eating, and entertainment.”

Stacy J Stevens Landmark Realty & Development, Inc Stacy J Stevens

Landmark Realty & Development, Inc loading...

Stacy J Stevens Landmark Realty & Development, Inc Stacy J Stevens

Landmark Realty & Development, Inc loading...

Who’s ready for a pool party? Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “The amenities are too many to list, but include: an elevator to all 3 floors, 400 amp service, dual on demand water heaters, salt water pool, sprinkler system, 2 entrances (one gated), even a chandelier that lowers itself for cleaning. It will feel like you are on vacation year round!”

8322 Susan Ct, Newburgh, IN 47630

Jessica Carroll ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC Jessica Carroll

ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

This home is perfect for any family to make memories of a lifetime!

5 bedroom/3 bath

2,858 sq ft

$475,000

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Breathtaking lake views from a gorgeous home sitting on a 1.09 acre lot. Make incredible memories swimming, sunbathing, canoeing, and fishing from the comforts of a move-in ready home.”

Jessica Carroll ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC Jessica Carroll

ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

Yep… I need to buy a canoe or paddle boat like yesterday. Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “The stunning property features expansive lake views from the primary bedroom suite which includes a large walk in closet and recently updated bathroom.”

11220 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville, IN

Marc Hoeppner F.C. TUCKER EMGE Marc Hoeppner

F.C. TUCKER EMGE loading...

I’m digging the interesting architecture of this lovely brick home.

4 bedroom/ 2 bath

048 sq ft

$289,900

Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “Tucked away down a long and beautiful driveway you'll find this remarkable 4-bedroom, 1.5-bath home on 1.4 acres of property showcasing an abundance of nature and stunning views.”

Marc Hoeppner F.C. TUCKER EMGE Marc Hoeppner

F.C. TUCKER EMGE loading...

The wooded views of this property would be great for birdwatching! Check out the listing here!

The realtor says: “The screened porch atop the carport and back deck make this property the perfect spot to outdoor entertainers. Gorgeous views of the property follow you inside the light-filled living room, which is open to the formal dining area with knotty-pine walls, just off the kitchen with a walk-in pantry.”