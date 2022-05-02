Love to Swim? Here’s a List of Kentucky & Indiana Swimming Pool Opening Dates

It's almost time to make a splash! The weather is getting warmer and we're one step closer to local pools opening their gates and letting us jump right in.

REMEMBERING MY DAYS AT THE POOL

I would venture to say a lot of people will agree with me it was so exciting when May came along and you knew the pools would soon be open for summer. Growing up I loved going to the pool or a local lake and swimming with my friends and family. I could have literally spent from sun up to sundown playing in the cool water.

My fondest memories were spent at Atlantis Swim Club here in Owensboro where I hung out with my friends every single day. I ended up working my summers away with them when I was old enough to work in high school and college and those are some of the best times of my life. Now, my family and I go back every year and spend our summer days together relaxing and playing together, and making memories.

LIST OF LOCAL POOLS IN KENTUCKY & INDIANA

Atlantis Swim & Sports Complex-3905 Carter Road

City of Owensboro PARKS

(Cravens Pool 2815 Cravens Avenue/Combest 1530 Chautauqua Park)

Burdette Park 5301 Nurrenbern Rd Evansville

Leitchfield Aquatic Center-201 E Carroll Gibson Blvd, Leitchfield

Vastwood Park-925 Vastwood Park Road Hawesville, KY 42348

WHEN ARE POOLS OPENING IN THE TRI-STATE?

Leitchfield Aquatic Center opens on Saturday, May 28, Throughout the season they offer special event nights that they advertised on their FB page. They have a fully stocked concession stand, with food ranging from pizza to Dippin' Dots!

Prices vary upon age:

16 yrs and older $8

8-15 $7

5-7 $6

2-4 $4

1 & under FREE

Vastwood Park opens on Memorial Day Weekend and its hours of operation are Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sunday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Burdette Park will open on Saturday, May 28th.

Atlantis Swim Club will open on Memorial Day weekend.

