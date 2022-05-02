Love to Swim? Here’s a List of Kentucky & Indiana Swimming Pool Opening Dates
It's almost time to make a splash! The weather is getting warmer and we're one step closer to local pools opening their gates and letting us jump right in.
REMEMBERING MY DAYS AT THE POOL
I would venture to say a lot of people will agree with me it was so exciting when May came along and you knew the pools would soon be open for summer. Growing up I loved going to the pool or a local lake and swimming with my friends and family. I could have literally spent from sun up to sundown playing in the cool water.
My fondest memories were spent at Atlantis Swim Club here in Owensboro where I hung out with my friends every single day. I ended up working my summers away with them when I was old enough to work in high school and college and those are some of the best times of my life. Now, my family and I go back every year and spend our summer days together relaxing and playing together, and making memories.
LIST OF LOCAL POOLS IN KENTUCKY & INDIANA
Atlantis Swim & Sports Complex-3905 Carter Road
City of Owensboro PARKS
(Cravens Pool 2815 Cravens Avenue/Combest 1530 Chautauqua Park)
Burdette Park 5301 Nurrenbern Rd Evansville
Leitchfield Aquatic Center-201 E Carroll Gibson Blvd, Leitchfield
Vastwood Park-925 Vastwood Park Road Hawesville, KY 42348
WHEN ARE POOLS OPENING IN THE TRI-STATE?
Leitchfield Aquatic Center opens on Saturday, May 28, Throughout the season they offer special event nights that they advertised on their FB page. They have a fully stocked concession stand, with food ranging from pizza to Dippin' Dots!
Burdette Park will open on Saturday, May 28th.
Atlantis Swim Club will open on Memorial Day weekend.