St. Louis Park Voted the Best Park in a City in the USA

Green space in the heart of big cities can be an oasis for people and visitors alike but one city park shines brighter than all the others in the country and it is located in St. Louis.

According to 10best.com, Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri has been voted the best city park in the United States, ahead of other great city parks like Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, City Park in New Orleans, Balboa Park in San Deigo, and Hermann Park in Houston. Forest Park is a St. Louis staple and something we here in the Tri-States know all too well, in the article they say...

"Forest Park encompasses nearly 1,400 acres of land. It is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, nearly a third larger than New York City's Central Park. The park is widely used for outdoor recreation and features bicycle paths, jogging trails, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, boating and skating."

I think Forest Park absolutely deserves to be recognized as one of the best of the best when it comes to city parks in the USA, however, this list is pretty flawed in my opinion... How can you make a list of the best city parks in the USA and not include Central Park in NYC and either Lincoln Park in Chicago or Millenium Park in Chicago? Do you think this list is good beyond Forest Park being a deserved number 1?