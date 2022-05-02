Need A Vacation? One Florida Gulf Front Resort Feels Like A Cruise Ship on Land

Need a vacation? Have you been daydreaming about the beach or the ocean? We've found a Florida Resort that feels just like a cruise ship on land and it's gorgeous.

LIKE A SECOND HOME TO ME

Summer is literally so close we can touch it. When warm weather comes I don't know about anyone else but I have no desire to work I want to vacation all day every day. Our family loves to travel to Panama City Beach, Florida. Angel here and I have been coming to PCB since I was a young teen. It's like a second home to me and now my family. It was our go-to spot for Spring Break and now we come back at all times of the year. It was like fate when I got a job at 92.5 WBKR Country Radio Station and found out they come to PCB to giveaway trips. It was like I was meant to be there.

FLORIDA RESORT FEELS LIKE A CRUISE SHIP

The Holiday Inn Resort PCB is one of the most amazing resorts on the beachfront. When we say it is like a cruise ship on land I mean it. From the Aqualand for the kids (and kid's at heart) to the delicious on-site restaurants, and now the beachfront lazy river that gives you a glorious view of the Gulf of Mexico. In short, it's PARADISE!

HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB loading...

Here's the Holiday Inn PCB website description;

Our resort's unique combination of location, activities, & amenities allows guests to have everything they need for a great beach vacation right onsite! Our pool deck features a lagoon-style pool with a cascading waterfall, fountain pool, lazy river, over-sized hot tub, spacious SeaGlass Bar & Grill, seasonal entertainment, free kids' activities, & a kids' water playground Aqualand. Park your car & never leave the property - we're centrally located near Pier Park, Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Gulf World Marine Park, & St. Andrews State Park.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

HOLIDAY INN PCB ACTIVITIES & AMENITIES

I bet you asked so why is it like a cruise ship on land? You can basically park your vehicle and never have to leave the resort when you arrive. Everything you need is right there at the resort so you can kick up your feet and relax or head out to the pool deck and dance the night away at one of the shows or concerts.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

If you decide to stay on-site daily you have two gorgeous views from your chairs. From the deck, you can people-watch or lay back and close your eyes and enjoy the sounds.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

You can also head down the walkway and sit gulf side and watch the waves roll in.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

Pull up a seat for lunch or dinner on the deck and feel the gulf breeze on your skin.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

They also have concerts all throughout the summer and fall and guests of the Holiday Inn Resort PCB get to see them for FREE.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

If you're bringing the kiddos with you there are so many activities for them to do including an activity center so parents can have some time away too. And the best part is kids get to stay and eat free at the Holiday Inn Resort PCB!

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

The dive-in movies are fun for everyone and you can watch them from the pool or you can watch them right from the balcony of your room.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

Even though I'm not a kid I always somehow end up parked right inside Aqualand relaxing by the play area. It's a blast for the kids and they don't have to worry about deep water.

HOLIDAY INN PCB FB HOLIDAY INN PCB FB loading...

Finally, the newest and most fabulous amenity added to the resort is the lazy river that looks out over the Gulf of Mexico.

HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB loading...

HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB HOLIDAY INN RESORT PCB loading...

Make sure to say Hi to Splash when you go.

PCB State Park Has Beautiful Hidden Beach With Crystal Clear Ocean Water There's a State Park in Panama City Beach, Florida that holds a hidden beach with crystal clear ocean water and a beautiful view of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay.