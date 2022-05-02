How to Tell if You Have a Quarter Worth More Than $200 In Indiana

If you have a jar full of change at home, there's a chance that one of those quarters in there could be worth WAY more than 25 cents.

At home, I have a big tin container that has a pretty good chunk of change stored inside of it. If I had to guess, there's around $100 worth of change in there. However, I am going to have to go home after work to make sure there's not anything in there that could be worth more than the average coin would be. I could be sitting on a quarter that is worth more than $200, and not even know it!

Colorado State and coins of USA. CaptureLight loading...

Rare Quarter Sold For More Than $200

According to a recent Go Banking Rates story, a quarter sold for $216 on eBay...and it has nothing to do with inflation. This quarter actually contains a mistake on it, which as you might know, makes it way more valuable than 25 cents. The rare quarter in question, according to Go Banking Rates was:

minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.

Get our free mobile app

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to rare quarters though. Rare Washington quarters minted in 1932 can sell for as much as $13,573, according to Go Banking Rates. While the odds of you finding one of these quarters is rare, it's not impossible for you to find rare and valuable coins. You just have to know what to look for.

2021 Quarter Close Up In Hand High Quality Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

How To Spot Rare And Valuable Coins

You might be curious now, to see if you have some change at home that could be worth some money. Dump out that ole' piggy bank and try to spot something that looks out of place. You never know if you have a coin that could have an error on it. Here's what you should be looking for:

First, search the coins on both sides for a design that you have never seen, an error in which the printing looks weird, or something like the wrong denomination printed on the coin. Once you do that, search the full name and year of the coin on eBay, select “sold” items, and sort the results by “highest value” first.

If your coin fits that criteria and description, you could sell it on eBay or another online marketplace to coin collectors. Then, you can turn that quarter, dime, nickel, or penny into maybe a few hundred dollars!

Here's How to Claim Your Unclaimed Property Unclaimed Property is like a shelter for money just waiting for its owner to claim it. There are a few easy ways to search, and then fill out a confidential form in order to get the money that already belongs to you.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [