The weather is getting nice. It's time to dust off the ole kayak and hit the water.

I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own. Since then, I have invested a lot into my kayak. Even built a kayak kart and a live well that I can pull when I go fishing.

If you're like me, you're more than ready to hit the waters here in the Evansville area and start paddling. Perhaps you are trying to figure out where to go. Maybe somewhere new or just looking for something different than your usual spot. Luckily for you, I have been thinking about the same thing. So, that's why I put together a list of the 10 best areas to kyack near Evansville.

All of these places are located an hour or less outside of Evansville and offer up great views, and fishing and some even offer a place to go swimming. Below you will find things from lakes and ponds to creeks, and rivers that you can take your kayak to for a nice day on the water. A couple of honorable mentions, before we get into this list, that are a little out of this area include Patoka Lake and Blue River. If you're looking at driving a little out of the area and want to spend all day on the water, those two places are a must for kayak lovers.

10 Best Places To Kayak Near Evansville, Indiana

Hovey Lake

Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area is located in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. The lake is huge, with groves of Cypress trees growing out of the water in bunches. While there, you can paddle, fish, and even camp in the area too.

Lincoln State Park

Enjoy the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana. There's a lot going on there including, camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, and of course kayaking. The lake is beautiful and is an easy paddle for kayakers of all levels.

Pigeon Creek

Pigeon Creek runs all throughout southern Indiana, with several places to launch. There's a handy guide from the DNR that will help show you locations in which you can launch into the creek. You can see that map by clicking here.

Scales Lake

Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana is home to a 66-acre lake that is perfect for kayakers of all ages. I will venture out on that lake quite often to paddle and fish. The lake even offers a beach, so if you want to kayak and the family wants to swim, it is a win/win.

Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area

You can have a lot of fun here. Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area is just north of Chandler, Indiana, and features 28 pits and lakes and around 600 acres of water. You can take your pick as to which pit you want to paddle, or you can even try out multiple in a day. Hit the water with your fishing pole, and you never know what you might catch at any of these pits.

Little Pigeon Creek

This is a spot that I have been wanting to try out for a while. You can take off at Yankeetown, and paddle upriver from the ramp. After about a mile or two, you will get to the wetlands. This is on my list of places to hit up this summer!

Oakland City New Lake

New Lake, in Oakland City, Indiana, is a 69-acre lake that you can swim, fish, and even kayak in. There's also camping there as well. This is another easy paddle for kayakers of all levels.

Patoka River

The Patoka River is a 167-mile-long waterway that flows from Gibson County into Patoka Lake. There are multiple launching areas that you can start and finish at along the way.

Wabash River

The Wabash River runs along the Indiana/Illinois border and flows through our neck of the woods. I know of a lot of people who will put ut in at Grayville and take out at Harmonie State Park. You could even go further down to Dog Town boat ramp too.

Lynnville Park Lake

Of all the places to kayak in the Evansville area, this is my favorite. Lynnville, Indiana is home to a campground with a deceptively large lake. The 275-acre lake is full of wildlife, and several passageways. We'll spend all day paddling and fishing at Lynnville. It's by far got some of the best views around.

