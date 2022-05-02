We’ve Combed Through Your Votes, and Here are the Best Hairstylists and Barbers in Southern Indiana
The importance of finding the right hairstylist or barber can not be overstated - if you've ever had an amazing (or horrible) haircut, you know this to be true. We've all been there - you feel so much more confident and have a little more pep in your step after a sweet haircut. Conversely, the opposite is true too - a bad cut will make you want to throw on a hat and hide from the world until your hair grows back out. When you think about it, an argument could be made that your stylist/barber is the most important person in your life. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but not much.
The search to find someone you trust with your precious locks can be long and stressful, and once you finally find the right person, it's like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders. It feels like at least there's one less thing to worry about, and we all need fewer stresses in our life.
Whether you are on the hunt for a new hairstylist/barber or you already have the perfect one, this article is for you. If you love your stylist, now is the time to tell us and the rest of the world about him or her - and if you need a new one, here's the place to find plenty of good suggestions.
Voting Results for the Best Hairstylist/Barber in the Evansville Area
We receive a whole bunch of votes/submissions - way too many to list every single one, so instead, here are the top 5 finishers (by voting percentage). I can tell you this much, just a handful of votes separated #5 through #2 - the #1 spot, however, was a no-doubter, not even close.
#5. It's an 8-way tie!
Yep, there are eight folks that finished with 2% of the votes. Here they are in alphabetical order...
- Lindsey Deer at Nice Color Salon
- Jordan Frederick at Chinno's Barbershop
- Marc Hafele at Impulse Salon & Spa
- Cheryl Jacobs at Beyond the Mirror Hair Salon
- Joni at Fusion Spa & Boutique
- Linda Merhinger at Bella's Hair Salon
- Jeannie Miller at J. Miller Salon
- Alex Rocha at The Parlour Barbershop and Salon