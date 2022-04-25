Who Will Make the Cut? Vote for the Best Hairstylist or Barber in the Southern Indiana Area

The importance of finding the right hairstylist or barber can not be overstated - if you've ever had an amazing (or horrible) haircut, you know this to be true. We've all been there - you feel so much more confident and have a little more pep in your step after a sweet haircut. Conversely, the opposite is true too - a bad cut will make you want to throw on a hat and hide from the world until your hair grows back out. When you think about it, an argument could be made that your stylist/barber is the most important person in your life. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but not much.

The search to find someone you trust with your precious locks can be long and stressful, and once you finally find the right person, it's like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders. It feels like at least there's one less thing to worry about, and we all need fewer stresses in our life.

Whether you are on the hunt for a new hairstylist/barber or you already have the perfect one, this article is for you. If you love your stylist, now is the time to tell us and the rest of the world about him or her - and if you need a new one, here's the place to find plenty of good suggestions.

Who is the Best Hairstylist/Barber in the Evansville Area?

Saturday, April 30, 2022, is National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and what better way to show your appreciation than by proclaiming your hairstylist (or barber) is the best in all the land! To do so, just fill out and submit the form below. Tell us the person's name and if they are a barber or hairstylist (or maybe both), and feel free to include the name of their salon/shop/business. You also have the chance to include a photo of some of their handiwork, but please, no professional photos.

The window to vote/submit is now through 11:59pm on Friday, April 29th. We will update this article and post the final results on Saturday, April 30th.

