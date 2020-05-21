What To Expect From Your First Post-Quarantine Haircut [Photos]

We are gradually working our way towards totally re-opening our economy, and the country in general. We're doing that with little baby steps - certain types of businesses, at first, with certain types of guidelines to follow. One type of business that a bunch of people are super excited about reopening is their salon/barber shop.

One of the things I have found the most interesting to follow throughout the quarantine is the status of people's hair. Have they tried to cut it themselves, or have they let it grow? I have been more curious about the latter. It's possible that you've never seen certain people, even close friends and co-workers, with hair as long (and crazy) as it got during the quarantine.

I always thought that I wanted to have long hair (long for me at least), and I got a taste of that during the quarantine. My last haircut was at the end of February, so we're talking about 11 weeks of growth. I don't think the front of my hair has EVER been that long. It didn't look back, but it was driving me nuts. It kept falling in my face, which kinda tickled and itched, and it made me hot too. So I was definitely excited to hear my man Alex Rocha and The Parlour Barber Shop & Salon was back open for business, and I did not delay in booking my appointment. I was ready to get my ears lowered.

I think it's safe to assume that you should expect to see the same guidelines being enforced no matter where you go for your next cut. What I experienced is not unique to just The Parlour. The protocols they have in place are handed down by the state, so I would hope your salon/barber is doing them too. And it's really not that big of a deal - just some common sense steps to follow to ensure everyone stays healthy.

Here's what it looked like for me...