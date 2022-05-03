Kentucky Mom Shares Major Finds While Thrift Shopping in Florida -SEE PHOTOS

Thrift shopping is a thrill in and of itself. One Kentucky mom hit the haul of a lifetime when she was thrift shopping in Florida and these finds are unreal.

THE THRILL OF THRIFT SHOPPING

If you've never been thrift shopping it is a whole other level of fun. It requires a special type of patience. You can find just about anything you're looking for if you just take the time to search for the diamond in the rough.

SECRETS TO FINDING THE BEST STUFF

Angel here and I have shared before that I grew up with a single mom. My mom was the Bargain Shopping Queen. She could sniff out a bargain anywhere. She knew brands and taught me how to identify the best of the best. If you can learn labels you can make out like a bandit. When I go thrift shopping out of town I love to visit the Goodwill stores in every town. A lot of Goodwill stores receive brand-new items with tags on them from large department stores or local outlet malls. Even if they don't have tags you can find really nice items that you will pay big money for in other places. Go on a day when you can take your time and look at each piece. I also pull up eBay or other resell sites to see what the items are worth.

MAJOR HAUL FROM THE PCB GOODWILL

This week I am working in Panama City Beach, Florida. Our family loves to visit here for vacation too. My husband, Joe, and I have made it our thing to hit Goodwill at any opportunity that we get. Honestly, we love any thrift or consignment shop we find. The PCB and Destin Goodwill stores are top-notch. You can find the best brands for fractions of what you would pay other places. The problem with thrifting is there is no guarantee you will find what you're looking for so I was super excited when I hit the motherload this weekend. I walked into the west PCB Goodwill on Thomas Drive and it was as if there was a light shining down on one particular round rack. These stores get a lot of items from the factory outlets and other surrounding cities.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

They also have lots of new items like socks and packaged undergarments.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Here are just some of the name brands they carry.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As I looked through I began finding shirt after shirt and pants that were my husband's and son's sizes. Brand new Nike and Under Armour pieces that I would have paid upwards of $75 - $100 apiece. I paid..wait for it $9-$11 for each piece. I started grabbing them and throwing them in the cart. When it was all said and done I strolled to the register with all my finds and to my surprise, I gazed inside the glass case and there were a pair of Tory Burch Wedge Sandals. These sandals used are selling for $145. I paid $12.99.

eBay eBay loading...

Here are a few more things I scored on my trip.

UNDER ARMOUR.COM UNDER ARMOUR.COM loading...

These pants are selling for $80 on the store site.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Happy Hubby in his whole outfit from the Goodwill. Their cost $120. My cost was $22.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

I also found these dresses for myself. The orange one is a Trina Turk dress and the other is a Shein dress. They are both super cute and I paid next to nothing for them.

Five Times Angel Looked High Maintenance For Less Than $20 (PHOTOS) I wanted to share with you all five times where I might have possibly looked like I spent a lot of money on an outfit for pennies on the dollar.