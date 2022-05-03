Now that temperatures in the Tri-State have warmed up to the point where we actually want to be outside, the Downtown Henderson Partnership has announced its popular monthly event, First Fridays, will be making its return to downtown Henderson.

As the name so perfectly states, First Fridays happen on the first Friday of every month throughout the summer. The outdoor event takes place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM each month and features local musicians performing for residents who want to get out of the office and enjoy the weather while also eating their lunch. As Downtown Henderson Partnership Executive Director Lindsay Locasto says,

With the warmer weather finally sticking around this week, we are thrilled to bring back this popular lunchtime concert series...It’s a great end-of-week break to enjoy some live music, get away from the computer screen, and get outside for a little while.

Previous versions (a.k.a. "pre-pandemic") took place at Audubon Mills Park along the riverfront. This year, the monthly sessions move up the street a couple of blocks to The Perch in the 200 block of 2nd Street.

The space (pictured above during a summer 2021 performance by The Honey Vines), features a small stage surrounded by bench seating and string lights above for after-dark performances.

The first session is scheduled for Friday, May 7th, and will feature local favorite, Monty Skelton. As for food, that's on you. You can either bring something from home, stop by one of the great local restaurants in downtown Henderson and order some food to go, or grab a bite from Tom’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck that will be on site then make your way to The Perch to take a break from the office grind and enjoy some great local music as you get ready to close out a Friday and head into the weekend.

[Source: Downtown Henderson Partnership Press Release]

