Stay in Secluded Indiana Fort with Cowboy Saloon, Outdoor Tub, County Kitchen and Total Privacy – See Photos

When it comes to an overnight stay, weekend getaway, or vacation, I will choose a unique stay like an Airbnb, any day. I just can't stand boring hotels anymore.

I love places to stay that are a true experience. Many hosts on Airbnb find a unique niche. Whether it be a treehouse, camper, covered wagon, teepee, ark, yurt, houseboat, or pirate ship, it's something out of the ordinary that will make for an awesome overnight stay.

So, while trying to find a cool, out-of-the-box weekend getaway for my husband's birthday, I found this gem. It's a fort. A real fort. Fort Escape is located in Morgantown, IN.

It's roughing it just enough to make for an unplugged getaway. With total privacy and a cowboy theme, it may be more of a gift for me than for him. But, I'll do my best to make the most of it for him too. My very best.

Welcome to Fort Escape

This 2,800-square-foot off-grid adventure playground lets you become the child you once were and relax in a sustainable environment straight out of the past. Located on a permaculture farm, the Fort Escape will give you a glamping experience like no other. There is magic to unlock around every corner!

-Marcus, Fort Escape Host

The fort was the perfect escape for my husband and me! We loved all of the personal touches and the unique style of this Airbnb. The fire pit is awesome and the open flame griping area is fantastic! - Erica

This place was amazing!

We could definitely tell Marcus went above and beyond to make sure our stay was as perfect as it could be. The fort is one of kind. Very unique and a special place to make great memories. I would 10/10 recommend the fort to anyone looking for a peaceful getaway! - Jodi

What a unique place! Never have we had such a wonderful Airbnb experience. - Delaney

If you like being outdoors, but just don’t feel like roughing it all the way, this place is great. The cowboy kitchen setup was so nice! We ended up cooking most meals there and had all the necessary supplies. There were also plenty of fire starting supplies (matches, fire starters, branches, firewood, etc). You can tell how much thought was put into the fort as you look around. - Esther

I almost don’t want to write a review because I want to keep this place secret. But seriously though it was an amazing unplugged trip. Could not ask for better accommodations out in the woods. - Aaron

Some friendly Fort Escape neighbors

The idea behind Fort Escape

Modeled after an 1860s pioneer fort, The Fort Escape is like nothing you've seen before. With an old west town replicated on the inside, you are surrounded by adventure. The full cowboy kitchen and barbecue allow you to experience campfire cooking at its finest! Cell phone signals are excellent, and there are phone charging stations in the rooms, however, there is no wifi at the Fort Escape. Most of our guests visit us to get back to nature and away from day-to-day life, so you'll find no televisions at the Fort Escape either. But we promise you'll find many things to experience!

- Marcus, Fort Escape Host

From the sound of it, everybody loves this unique Airbnb. I can't wait to stay there. I'll let you know about my cowboy adventures. Some of them, not all of them ;-)

See more photos, read more reviews and book your stay at Fort Escape, click HERE.

