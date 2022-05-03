Many times and I said this and I will continue to say it, Kentucky is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S. Whether you look above ground and the rolling hills and blue-green pastures, or underground at the incredible amount of caves, Kentucky is amazing.

Caves are everywhere in Kentucky. There are the famous ones like Mammoth Cave and Lost River Cave that we can visit, but there are so many more that are on private property. We actually have a couple of small caves near our house in Philpot, KY.

I'm always interested in visiting caves that I have yet to see. So, when I heard about Carter Caves State Park, I had to know more. Now, I can't wait to see the beauty that is Carter Caves.

Carter Caves State Park

The state park is a hidden gem with more caves than any other area in Kentucky.

The Carter County region has the highest concentration of caves in Kentucky. Enjoy a subterranean adventure, created by nature over millions of years.

- parks.ky.gov

Things to do at Carter Caves State Park

According to their Facebook page,

Carter Caves State Resort Park offers 28 Lodge Rooms, 12 Cabins, Camping, Cave Tours, Hiking Trails, Mini Golf, Horseback Riding, Swimming, Fishing, and Recreational Activities.

The incredible beauty of Carter Caves State Park

I belong to a Facebook group that celebrates all things hiking and offers suggestions on the very best places to visit. Misti Decker shared her love of Carter Caves along with some amazing photos.

Misti has this to say about visiting the caves and hiking in the park.

Carter Caves was pretty amazing! Highly recommend! We did the Three Bridges Trail, Carter Caves Natural Bridge trail, and do a tour of Cascade Cave. Left this morning and headed to Gray’s Arch Trail. Also a good one.

Thanks to Misti, it's like we visited Carter Caves State Park, too.

Twenty reasons to visit Carter Caves State Park

Had a great time caving in the park! The Next Level Bat Cave tour was fantastic! Challenging and adventurous with great guides! - Jen F.

Tour of X cave today Cassidy was great, very informative, and polite. Highly recommend. Carter Caves was a great place to spend the day. - Michael D.

Beautiful park! Campgrounds, bathhouses, and trails are very well maintained. Especially appreciate the trail markings. Vicki G.

When I was a kid my family had reunions here every year. Once I got engaged we searched and searched for a venue until I had the idea to have the wedding at the caves. It could not have been a more beautiful day. The staff was absolutely phenomenal in assisting us in getting ready for our big day. They were so kind and accommodating. I cannot thank them enough for everything they did for us. If you're looking for beautiful scenery for your wedding, look no further. The caves not only made for amazing photos but all our guests were blown away and how wonderful their caves are to walk through. Carter Caves will always hold a special place in my heart for so many reasons. It's absolutely my favorite place in the world. I'll be coming to visit for years and years to come. - Kayla S.

We were amazed by the beauty of the bridges, creek, lake, arch, and caves. - Borru L.

Natural beauty, caves. Grew up just one county over, and have always loved it. - Kevin W.

I think this place is so beautiful and great for the whole family. A romantic getaway. Anything. Just come to relax and enjoy nature. I and my whole family absolutely loved it. The cottages are very beautiful and roomy and so clean. I can’t wait to come back!!!! - Vanessa U.

History of Carter Caves State Park

Call 1-606-286-4411 for Information and Reservations.

