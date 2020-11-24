Tri-Staters Name Their Favorite Local Businesses #WELOVELOCAL

This year as been hard on all of us - especially our small business owners. BEFORE the pandemic hit, every day counted. Now, things are really tight. But you can help, this Christmas -- SHOP SMALL! We asked our listeners to name their favorite local business and here's what they told us! Want us to add your business to the list? Email me with your business name, location, and your facebook page or website!

GIFTS & APPAREL

Trunnel's Farm Market (Owensboro, KY)

Money Tree Book and Music (Owensboro, KY)

Say It Southern Monograms & More (Owensboro, KY)

The Willow Tree (Owensboro, KY)

Robin's ReSale & Boutique (Owensboro, KY)

Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel (Owensboro, KY)

Lil Bit Sassy (Owensboro, KY)

Riley & Co. Jewelers (Owensboro, KY)

Nāturaleigh Baby Boutique & Toy Shoppe (Owensboro, KY)

American Honey Market (Darmstadt, IN)

L & B Boutique (Ft Branch, IN)

Lili Lu Designs (Franklin Street, Evansville)

Hot Mess Mama Boutique (Owensboro, KY)

Shabby Sheek Boutique of Boonville (Boonville, IN)

Persnickety's Candles and Gifts (Boonville, IN)

Miller's 5&10 (Boonville, IN)

1901 Emporium (Boonville, IN)

Celebrate the Tri-State Clothing & Accessories (Online)

RESTAURANTS & BAKERIES

Gary's Drive-In (Owensboro, KY)

Madewells Corner Cafe (Owensboro, KY)

Old Hickory BBQ (Owensboro, KY)

Rolling Pin Pastry Shop (Owensboro, KY)

Koeler's Bakery (Owensboro, KY)

Big Dipper (Owensboro, KY)

Briarpatch (Owensboro, KY)

Ole South Barbeque (Owensboro, KY)

Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn (Owensboro, KY)

Mendy’s Kitchen (Owensboro, KY)

Dugout Diner (Owensboro, KY)

Great Harvest Bread Co. (Locations throughout the Tri-state)

Cafe On Water Street (Henderson KY)

Savannah's Cafe (Evansville, IN)

GaylaCake (Evansville, IN)

River Kitty Cat Cafe (Evansville, IN)

High Score Saloon (Evansville, IN)

Smitty's Italian Steakhouse (Evansville, IN)

Carter's Sweet Heat (Poseyville, IN)

SERVICES & MISC

Cox Paper & Printing Co. (Owensboro, KY)

Hagan's Outdoor Equipment (Owensboro, KY)

Bowen Tire (Owensboro, KY)

My Mechanic LLC (Owensboro, KY)

Pet Supplies Plus (Evansville, IN)

West Side Chiropractic (Evansville, IN)