Tri-State Speedway Release Revised 2020 Race Schedule

After having to postpone and cancel races for the month of May, Tri-State Speedway announced that their tentative opening date would be June 14th. Great news for racing fans, it looks like that is still the case! Today on their Facebook page, Tri-State Speedway shared their revised race schedule. The World of Outlaws Late Models event was postponed this month, and they are still working on a rescheduled date for that event.

The new racing schedule is as follows per the Tri-State Speedway Facebook page:

Sunday June 14th- The Showdown-MSCS/USAC Sprints & MMSA Mini Sprints

Saturday June 27th- Class Track Mania- MSCS/War Sprints & POWRi Midgets

Sunday July 5th- American Classic-MSCS Sprints, MMSA Mini Sprint, Modifieds

Saturday July 18th- Sprint Stampede-MSCS Sprints, MOWA Sprints, MMSA Mini Sprints

Saturday August 1st- USAC Sprint Week-USAC Sprints & MMSA Mini Sprints

Saturday August 15th- Hoosier Sprint Nationals-MSCS Sprints, IMCA Racesavers, Modifieds

Sunday September 6th- Labor Day Weekend Challenge- MSCS Sprints & Modifieds

Saturday September 19th- Haubstadt Hustler- MSCS/USAC Sprints & Modifieds

Saturday October 10th-The Harvest Cup-MSCS Sprints, USAC Midgets, MMSA, Mini Sprints

Per the Facebook event page for their upcoming June 14th race, tickets will be limited as they will be at 50% capacity to comply with Indiana guidelines. Be sure to follow along with the Tri-State Speedway Facebook page, to keep up to date with any changes.