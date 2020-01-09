Thunderbolts Hosting First Responders Night with $5 Tickets for First Responders

The Evansville Thunderbolts are hosting a special night for Tri-State first responders.

The 4th annual First Responder Night with the Evansville Thunderbolts will be held on Friday January 31st. Any active member of EMS, law enforcement, fire, or dispatch can enjoy the game for only $5. First responders can get up to five additional $5 tickets so they can enjoy the game with family and friends.

First responder tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them by clicking here.