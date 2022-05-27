This Hidden Apple Feature Will Make FaceTime And Speakerphone Call Audio Clearer

Sometimes your FaceTime audio can sound downright terrible. However, Apple has a hidden feature to help fix that issue.

Have you ever been talking to someone on FaceTime and the call audio and it is kind of hard to make out what the other person is saying? Maybe their voice is faint or there's just too much background noise. You don't want to keep asking that person to repeat what they said a million times, so you nod your head or say "yeah" like you knew what they were talking about. We've all been there. However, I was today years old when I found out that Apple offers a hidden feature that will fix that issue.

Young man activate virtual digital voice assistant on mobile phone Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

How To Make Your Speakerphone and FaceTime Call Audio Better

Apple's newish hidden feature is called Voice Isolation, and it works on most iPhones, iPads, and Macs from the last few years as long as you’re running iOS 15 or macOS Monterey. Voice Isolation will help improve the quality of your microphone during calls, whether you’re audio-only or on video.

Confused senior woman using her mobile phone Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If you're like me, you hadn't heard of this feature either, and would probably like to know how to use it. The Verge reports that Voice Isolation is a hidden feature, and it is a little hard to find. Don't bother going to your Settings on your phone trying to look for it. You can only access the setting when you’re already in a call. Once you get it set up, Voice Isolation will isolate (as the name implies) your voice from whatever background noise is going on in your home, office, or outside.

How To Turn On Voice Isolation

Here's how you turn it on during a FaceTime call in three easy steps:

1. Swipe down from the upper-right corner (or click in the upper-right corner on a Mac) to get to the Control Center

Travis Sams/Canva Travis Sams/Canva loading...

2. Tap on the button that says “Mic Mode.” By default, it’s set to Standard, but there are two other options: Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum.

Travis Sams/Canva Travis Sams/Canva loading...

3. Click on Voice Isolation and then your phone will try to isolate your voice from any background noise.

Travis Sams/Canva Travis Sams/Canva loading...

Give this a try next time you're on FaceTime to see if it helps clear up your audio.

(H/T- The Verge)

How To Set Up Sound Recognition On Your iPhone You can turn on the Sound Recognition feature on your iPhone and your phone can listen for specific sounds and alert you when they are detected. These sounds could be very useful and could protect your family.

How to Take Professional Quality Photos with Your Phone About eight years ago, when my daughter was really little, I asked for a fancy camera from my husband. I never buy anything for myself and he always spoils me when it comes to gifts so I did hours and hours of research and finally picked what I wanted - a SONY A37 DSLR. You pretty much can't buy it anywhere now but at the time, it was perfect for me. I mostly took photos and video of my family but once in a while I was asked to photograph a wedding or senior photos. I'd always start with - I'm not a professional photographer. If you want professional - HIRE a professional.

Fast forward to 2021, and now I have a fancy phone that has a fantastic camera built-in. Now, my advice is still IF YOU WANT PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS, HIRE A PROFESSIONAL but if you can't afford one or want a couple of basic fall pics of your kiddo or family, here are some tips I picked up from classes I've taken along the way.

