Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!

Spring Mill State Park

Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.

From the Pioneer Village to the nature center, to the caves there's so much to see and do around Spring Mill State Park. Here's what IN.Gov has to say about the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park:

The restored Pioneer Village, founded in 1814, contains 20 historic buildings to explore. The centerpiece is a 3-story limestone gristmill, built in 1817, that still grinds cornmeal today. Heritage interpreters portray the year 1863 and demonstrate period crafts.

I remember when I was a kid my grandparents took my cousins, brother, and I to Spring Mill State Park, and I remember thinking the pioneer village was so cool! My favorite part though, was getting to take a ride on the Twin Cave Boat Tour!



Twin Cave Boat Tour Opens for 2022 Season

This year the Twin Cave Boat Tour is back. Here's what Spring Mill State Park said about the tour on their Facebook page:

Update: We now have a full staff at Twin Caves, so we will be open 7 days a week from 9-5 for June and July. August- October we will be weekends only from 9-5. We are thrilled to announce that Twin Caves Boat Tours will be open this year! Here is the schedule for opening weekend on May 28th, May 29th, and Monday, May 30th: 9am-5pm. Last tour at 4:30pm. $3 per person. Ages 3 years and older. Reservations are for day-of only. We recommend getting to Twin Caves parking lot about 9:15am to reserve a spot for the day. Spaces are limited. 30 minute tours.

If you want to take a trip to Spring Mill State Park, and see the Twin Cave Boat Tour for yourself, you can check out IN.Gov and learn all about Spring Mill State Park and what it has to offer. You'll absolutely want to visit and spend your whole day there!