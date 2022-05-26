Five Ways to Save on Gas for Memorial Day Weekend

Planning on hitting the road on your three-day weekend? Here are some tips to save on gas that you will want to know about.

It's no secret that gas prices are high now. In fact, the national average for unleaded gas hit a new high of $4.59 per gallon Wednesday. Here in the Evansville area, unleaded gas prices range between $4.29 and $4.59 as of May 26th. Filling up your tank is nearly impossible to do for some, as it would simply cost too much. We've all been feeling the sting of gas prices, and with no insight on how long prices will stay this high or if they will go any higher, it has millions stressed about how they will be able to afford to even drive to and from work each day.

Due to the increase in gas prices, many will decide to stay closer to home this Memorial Day Weekend. However, according to CNBC, AAA predicts more than 39 million people will still travel out of town this Memorial Day weekend. If you're like me, you are always looking for ways to save money on gas (even when prices weren't this high). CNBC released a few tips that might help you save a little money when you fill up your tank this weekend, and beyond.

How To Save Money On Gasoline

According to CNBC, savings expert Andrea Woroch has a few tips that you will want to take note of that will help you save some money when filling up your gas tank. These tips will apply to Memorial Day weekend, but also beyond that.

Fuel Up Midweek

Gas prices are expected to rise throughout the week and should peak on Friday. The sooner you fill up your tank, the better. Also, be sure to check out the best and worst days to fill up your tank by clicking here.

Get A Tuneup

From inflating tires properly to making sure the engine is running smoothly, a tuneup could be key to getting better gas mileage. Other tricks to maximize fuel economy include keeping the windows rolled up to reduce drag and setting cruise control when possible to avoid excessive braking and accelerating. - CNBC

Track Gas Prices

Use an app like GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas stations. The ones right next to highways tend to be more expensive. So those apps are even more helpful when you're out of town and don't know where to go.

Pay With Cash

Did you know that if you pay for gas with cash, you can actually save 10 to 15 cents per gallon compared to paying with a card at the pump? While it's more convenient to just pay at the pump, it saves money to go into the gas station to pay with cash.

Sign Up For Rewards Programs

It also helps to join gas stations' loyalty rewards programs. Some of them will save you 3-10 cents per gallon, while others will let you save on gas by accumulating points. Each gas station is different, but it doesn't cost you anything to sign up for the rewards program, so sign up for the ones which you frequent the most.

