This month, Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden announced plans to move their captive birds to indoor enclosures, as well as a number of other measures to protect the animals from a nearby outbreak of N5H1 Avian Flu.

The Avian Flu Can Impact Penguins Too

The birds of prey and the birds of paradise aren't the only ones that need to be protected from the Avian Flu. The penguins do too!

Packed Up and Moved Indoors

The Penguins of Patagonia have all been moved to their indoor enclosures to weather out the recent outbreak of Avian Flu that was found in close proximity to Evansville - close enough that it put the zoo on high alert.

You Can Still See Them

Luckily, you can still enjoy these awesome aves thanks to the marvels of modern technology. Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden recently shared to Facebook that you can still see the Penguins of Patagonia in all of their day-to-day activities.

Keep up with the Penguins of Patagonia while they wait out the Avian Flu storm! Watch as they swim, interact, and have tasty snacks all while in the safety of their indoor habitat.

Want to Peep the Penguins?

So if peeping in on penguins is on your to-do list for this weekend, you're in luck! You can view the Penguins of Patagonia via live stream in the YouTube feed posted below.

High Levels of Caution

The zoo of course is exercising an abundance of caution after nearby reports of the H5N1 Avian Flu were reported. According to Science.org, the illness is impacting songbirds and waterfowl, as well as birds of prey.

Just two songbird species have tested positive: blue jays and crows. At greater risk are water birds, especially those that form dense nesting colonies, and birds that prey on them. Bald eagles often hunt ducks and geese, and some have apparently infected their young by feeding them virus-laden prey. ...To date, 48 eagles have tested positive and died

