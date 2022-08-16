One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her.

The Diagnosis

It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.

Another Birthday Comes and Goes

With the initial news of Beliza's diagnosis in 2019, she has now celebrated three more birthdays despite living with cancer. Most recently, in March of 2022, the majestic animal celebrated her sweet sixteen.

Get our free mobile app

The Latest on Beliza

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden have done an excellent job of caring for Beliza and also keeping the public updated on how she is doing. Beliza even has her own blog dedicated to her care at the zoo. In a recent post to Facebook, Mesker Park Zoo expressed their gratitude that Beliza is thriving despite the cancer diagnosis three years ago.

3 years ago we announce Beliza, our female Jaguar’s cancer diagnosis. It was unclear to professional zoo staff on how long she could make it with her diagnosis; but with oral medication, the best in-class care, and LOTS of treats. She is doing great and is very active. We’re thankful for each day we have with her.

Visit Beliza and the Other Animals of Mesker Park Zoo

Plan a visit to Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden to meet Beliza and all of the other animals in their care including those within Amazonia, the African Rift, and of course, the Penguins of Patagonia. Visit MeskerParkZoo.com to learn more.