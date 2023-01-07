There are just a few things I know for sure about hippopotamuses. I know they are the deadliest large land mammal on the planet, and I know that there are not many things on the planet that are cuter than a baby hippopotamus. I can also tell you that I do NOT want a hippopotamus for Christmas. One other fact I recently learned about young hippos is that they can be really silly, much like human youngsters – and they are just as fun to watch.

Baby Hippo Getty Images loading...

Remember When YOU Liked to Play in the Rain?

Most adults (I’m speaking for myself, at least) do their best to avoid the rain. We use massive umbrellas or we sprint to and from our vehicles so we don’t get wet. But that wasn’t the case when we were kids. I’m sure you remember a time when you couldn’t wait to get out in the rain – just running around, jumping in every puddle you could find, with no regard to how dirty and wet you might get. Come to find out, young hippos do that same thing.

Fritz Loves to Frolic

The Cincinnati Zoo is home to a 5-month-old hippo named Fritz. The zoo shared a video of Fritz enjoying a recent rain shower. Now, I don’t know if this was Fritz’s first encounter with rain, but it sure looked like it was. The young calf is seen frolicking in the rain, having what appears to be the best time trying to catch raindrops in his mouth. Fritz also pops a squat and rolls around a bit in an awesomely muddle puddle. I guess when your species come from Africa, any kind of rain shower is a very welcome sight and is a reason to celebrate.

